PARIS The head of France's main centrist party said on Thursday he will vote for Socialist frontrunner Francois Hollande in Sunday's presidential election runoff, dealing another blow to President Nicolas Sarkozy's chances of re-election.

Francois Bayrou, who came fifth in April's first-round presidential vote with 9.1 percent, accused Sarkozy of having veered to the far-right on immigration and abandoned European values.

"I am not making any voting recommendation. Each one of my friends, of my supporters, will vote according to their own conscience," Bayrou said, two days after far-right leader Marine Le Pen said she would back neither mainstream candidate but cast a blank ballot.

"I do not want to cast a blank vote," Bayrou told a news conference. "That would mean indecision. That leaves the vote for Francois Hollande and that's the choice I am making."

Sarkozy stands between five and 10 percentage points behind Hollande in opinion polls for Sunday's runoff.

