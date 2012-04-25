Francois Bayrou, France's centrist MoDem party leader and their candidate for the 2012 French presidential elections, arrives to delivers his speech to supporters at his campaign headquarters in Paris after early results in the first round vote April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Julien Muguet

PARIS French centrist Francois Bayrou, a potential kingmaker in next month's presidential election, distanced himself from President Nicolas Sarkozy on Wednesday in a letter calling for leaders to reject extremes and put an end to the "violence" of politics.

Bayrou, who obtained nine percent of votes in Sunday's first-round presidential vote, has yet to say whether he will throw his support behind either Sarkozy or Socialist frontrunner Francois Hollande in the final run-off round on May 6.

But the former history teacher appeared to lean toward Hollande, whom polls show winning the final round, when he said that France needed a leader able to bring the country together, reject political extremes and display exemplary behavior.

"For years, our country has been defined by violence in behavior and words, war between camps and a complacent attitude toward the extremes," Bayrou wrote in the letter, which was addressed to both candidates and made public on Wednesday.

The opening lines of the letter came across as indirect criticism of Sarkozy, whose style as a candidate for re-election tends to be more confrontational than Hollande's.

After far-right leader Marine Le Pen took third place in the election's first round last Sunday, achieving her National Front party's best-ever score in an election, both Hollande and Sarkozy have sought to charm her supporters into backing them.

However, Sarkozy's overtures have been more overt, saying that he respects National Front voters and does not blame them for their choice, while Hollande has said he understood voters who wanted to express their frustration in a crisis.

Sarkozy, who advocates cutting legal immigration by half and language tests for people seeking French citizenship, faces the tricky task of appealing both to supporters of Le Pen and to the moderate centrist electorate behind Bayrou.

In his letter, Bayrou seemed to be more in tune with Hollande's positions on policy areas ranging from justice, the role of trade unions, and the European Union.

But Bayrou also embraced several of Sarkozy's initiatives, notably the idea of writing a "golden rule" on budget discipline into the French constitution and the incumbent's promise to make more use of the referendum on key policy decisions.

(Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur; editing by Andrew Roche)