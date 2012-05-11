PARIS French firebrand leftist Jean-Luc Melenchon may challenge his far-right nemesis Marine Le Pen for a parliament seat on her home turf in elections next month, raising the prospect of an explosive clash of personalities and radical political agendas.

A source in Melenchon's Left Front party told Reuters he was "seriously" considering a bid in the northern town of Henin-Beaumont, where National Front leader Le Pen got 35 percent of votes in the first round of France's presidential election.

A showdown with Le Pen, whom Melenchon has called a "bat" and a "pickled reactionary", would revive the bitter sniping between the two that marked the presidential campaign and would bring Melenchon back into the political spotlight after he mentioned a fear of being "left in a corner".

"There will be a Homeric battle of sorts with extremely powerful symbolism, since (Henin-Beaumont) is the birthplace of France's labor movement and at the same time the place where Le Pen, with her bravado, has decided to set up shop," Melenchon told France Info radio.

The European Parliament member and former Trotskyist, who placed fourth in the April 22 first round of France's presidential election, said he would make his decision known at a news conference on Saturday.

Beating Le Pen in her political backyard would be tricky but not impossible for Melenchon, who scored under 12 percent there in the first round of the presidential race, versus 27 percent for Socialist president-elect Francois Hollande and 16 percent for outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy.

The Socialist Party said it would field a candidate in Henin-Beaumont, but Melenchon supporters believe local enthusiasm for the Left Front leader could compel the socialist candidate to withdraw. This would leave the field open for a three-way race between a united left and a right divided between Le Pen's National Front and Sarkozy's centre-right UMP.

Le Pen, who swept nearly one in five votes during the presidential election, dismissed Melenchon's bid as part of his obsession with harrying her.

"He's looking for a district where he can win ... I thought it was anger, but I'm realising that in fact it was love," she said jokingly on Europe 1 radio.

The two carped viciously at one another from afar throughout the presidential campaign, which ended last Sunday with the election of Socialist Francois Hollande.

In their sole encounter, a now infamous TV debate followed by nearly five million viewers, Le Pen humiliated Melenchon by refusing to talk to him and reading her papers while he spoke.

"Melenchon is totally obsessed by the head of the National Front," Steeve Briois, a National Front official in Henin-Beaumont, said in a statement.

"This obsession with Marine Le Pen is becoming ridiculous and it makes Melenchon look particularly grotesque."

But the race would allow Melenchon to underscore ideological differences with Le Pen, who calls for abandoning the euro zone's single currency and closing France's borders, while he supports the European Union with a more pro-growth policy.

The latter view seems to have the upper hand ahead of the two-round legislative vote: a survey by pollster CSA showed left-wing parties gaining 45-46 percent in a first round on June 10, versus one third for the centre-right UMP party.

The same poll indicated a 12 percent score for the National Front and 10 percent for the Left Front, whose influence on Hollande's government will depend partly on its score in the parliamentary vote.

Le Pen's popularity is particularly threatening for Sarkozy's UMP party as it could split the right-wing vote in dozens of districts where a National Front candidate would face off against opponents from both the UMP and the Socialist Party.

(Reporting by Chine Labbe; writing by Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by Geert De Clercq and Mark Heinrich)