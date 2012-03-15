France's President and UMP party candidate for the 2012 French presidential elections Nicolas Sarkozy takes part in a radio interview at the Europe 1 studios in Paris March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lionel Bonaventure/Pool

PARIS Nicolas Sarkozy's promises to boost French people's purchasing power helped win him his first presidential term, but they may cost him a second term after he failed to deliver.

Vowing to be the "president of purchasing power", Sarkozy raised high hopes when he told consumers in the 2007 campaign that he would get more cash flowing into their pockets with a tax exemption on hours worked over time.

Under the slogan of "work more, earn more", Sarkozy sought to chip away at the 35-hour work week, introduced by the Socialists in 2000.

However, gross disposable income adjusted for inflation and demographic change has grown by only 0.2 percent annually on average during his term, down from a trend closer to 2 percent in the preceding years. And many French people on lower incomes have seen no improvement at all.

A housing price boom and more recently soaring petrol prices are eating into family budgets and threatening living standards.

"A lot of French people have the impression that they are struggling just to get by in the current circumstances and things have gotten worse," said political analyst Bruno Jeanbart with pollsters OpinionWay.

Sarkozy defends his record by arguing that the 2008-09 economic crisis tripped up purchasing power growth, but France's social welfare system and unemployment benefits prevented households suffering as much as people in other countries.

"Our country is criticized so much but let's all acknowledge that our social model works better than elsewhere," Sarkozy said Monday when a woman asked him about his record on purchasing power during a televised debate with members of the public.

"In the United States, those unlucky enough to have lost their job end up in a mobile-home with their kids," he added.

PRESIDENT OF THE RICH?

Sarkozy's failure to convince voters that they are better off now than before he became president underpins two common accusations against him - that he does not keep his promises and that he is a friend of the rich.

Economist Mathieu Plane with think-tank OFCE said that even though purchasing power has grown marginally over the last five years, many voters had missed out on any increase because the average had been boosted by the wealthy.

"When you have purchasing power (growth) at close to zero, there are a lot of people that have seen theirs fall, many of whom are in the lower and middle classes," he said.

Supporters of Socialist challenger and poll favorite Francois Hollande are eager to paint Sarkozy as the president of the rich, citing reforms early in his term that eased the tax burden on the wealthy as an example.

The Terra Nova think-tank, close to the Socialist Party, said in a report last week that households had received 34 billion euros ($45 billion) in net transfers from the state or tax breaks during Sarkozy's term, of which 18 percent went to the richest 10 percent.

The government blasted the report as partial, noting it had clamped down, albeit recently, on many tax breaks benefiting the wealthy.

Accounting for nearly 60 percent of gross domestic product, consumer spending is the traditional motor that drives France's economy, the second biggest in the euro zone after Germany, which relies more on export demand for its growth.

However, consumers have reined in spending over the last year as they fretted about unemployment, which has risen to the highest level in 12 years.

In the face of a weak labor market, consumers are saving what little spare cash they have rather than splashing out on goods and services that might boost the economy.

As a result the household savings rate is running at the highest level in nearly 30 years and could rise further if Hollande wins and goes ahead with plans to lift limits on tax-free state-regulated savings accounts to finance investments.

Adding to voters' frustration over stagnant purchasing power, Sarkozy is pushing through an increase in the VAT sales tax to 21.2 percent from 19.6 percent later this year, although Hollande has vowed to repeal the measure if elected. ($1 = 0.7628 euros)

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Paul Taylor)