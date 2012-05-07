Nicolas Sarkozy, France's President and UMP party candidate for his re-election, leaves the stage after conceding defeat at his party headquarters in Paris May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman (FRANCE - Tags: ELECTIONS POLITICS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Supporters of newly-elected French President Francois Hollande watch as outgoing French President Nicolas Sarkozy appears on a television screen to announce his defeat in the 2012 French presidential elections in a concert hall in Villeurbanne May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot (FRANCE - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS)

Nicolas Sarkozy, France's incumbent president, reacts after his defeat for re-election in the second round vote of the 2012 French presidential elections as he appears on stage before UMP party supporters at the Mutualite meeting hall in Paris May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS French President Nicolas Sarkozy conceded defeat to Socialist Francois Hollande in Sunday's presidential election runoff within half an hour of the last polling stations closing.

"I have just spoken to him on the telephone to wish him good luck," Sarkozy said, as polling institutes projected Hollande would win the election with between 51.8 to 52 percent of the vote, based on initial counts of ballots cast.

Sarkozy told his supporters that he took responsibility for his defeat, saying: "It's the number one who takes responsibility."

