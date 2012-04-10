PARIS France's Socialist Party does not see its opposition to a constitutional budget-balancing rule clashing with a European treaty on budget discipline if its candidate wins the upcoming presidential election.

Senior Socialist adviser Michel Sapin told Reuters election frontrunner Francois Hollande would fight for growth clauses to be tacked onto the EU's fiscal pact, but did not have a problem with the treaty's goals for cutting public deficits.

"We don't think that a constitutional fiscal rule is useful," Sapin said in an interview. "But in France we have a system that allows for a 'super law' that would correspond to the current wording of the treaty."

Sapin, a former finance minister tipped to return to that post if Hollande wins a May 6 run-off vote against conservative incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy, said the Socialists' planned 'super law' would force governments to balance budgets.

Such a law would meet the requirements of the treaty signed by 25 EU members in February as it would hold sway over future budget bills, Sapin said.

Sarkozy and many other EU partners have said they intend to go further by writing the balanced budget rule into the constitution.

Hollande, a longtime Socialist Party head who is little known outside France, is predicted to beat Sarkozy on May 6 by up to 10 percentage points as voters punish the conservative for three years of economic gloom.

Hollande's promise to renegotiate the EU's fiscal compact has alarmed financial markets, which fear he could throw the bloc's commitment to fiscal discipline into question, but his aides insist he will not try to pick the treaty apart.

Rather, he wants additions they say should prove acceptable to Berlin, namely new instruments to stimulate growth such as European project bonds and a financial transactions tax.

"The pace (of deficit-cutting) written into the treaty does not worry us, it's the same timing we would impose on ourselves in any case. It's completely compatible," Sapin said.

"If you take the wording of the treaty literally, there are no insurmountable problems with it. On the other hand, the treaty alone, without putting in place growth policies, does not work. For us, it's about renegotiating the treaty to complete it with a growth clause," he said.

"France's demand, if Francois Hollande is president, for a growth clause which consists not merely of words but of actions will be a strong demand."

Hollande, a staunch pro-European, seemed set on a collision course with the German government with his call to renegotiate a treaty that has calmed markets over the euro zone's debt crisis, but he has dropped a call for joint debt issuance by European nations which Berlin opposes.

