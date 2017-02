PARIS Socialist Francois Hollande will be sworn in as France's new president on May 15, an official at outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy's office said on Monday.

Hollande, who won Sunday's presidential election with 51.6 percent of the vote, will accompany Sarkozy at an annual ceremony on Tuesday, a national holiday, to commemorate the end of World War Two, the official at Sarkozy's office said.

(Reporting by Yann Le Guernigou; Writing by Catherine Bremer)