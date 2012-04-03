France's President and UMP party candidate for the 2012 French presidential elections Nicolas Sarkozy delivers a speech at a campaign rally in Nancy April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

France's President and UMP party candidate for the 2012 French presidential elections, Nicolas Sarkozy, and France's Apprenticeships and Training Minister Nadine Morano (L) visit a solar energy power plant in Toul-Rosieres April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

France's President and UMP party candidate for the 2012 French presidential elections, Nicolas Sarkozy (C), speaks with David Corchia (L), EDF Energies Nouvelles Chief Executive Officer, and France's Apprenticeships and Training Minister Nadine Morano (R) during a visit to a solar enegry power plant in Toul-Rosieres April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS Nicolas Sarkozy said on Tuesday public health spending would be allowed to rise if he were re-elected president of France in May.

Sarkozy, waging an uphill battle to win a second term, said in an interview on Canal+ TV he had reformed public pensions in his first five-year term and saw no need to commit to any major overhaul of the country's costly public health system.

Spending would be allowed to rise 2.5 percentage points per year, said Sarkozy, who trails Socialist frontrunner Francois Hollande in polls of voting intentions ahead of a two-round election on April 22 and May 6.

"It's not abnormal to spend money on something that's dear to us, health," Sarkozy said.

