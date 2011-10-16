PARIS Francois Hollande led Martine Aubry in the runoff ballot of the French Socialist Party's presidential primary election when the party published partial results Sunday, with Hollande's score nearing 57 percent versus 43 percent for Aubry.

At that point, the scores were based on roughly 125,000 votes in a poll where the total number of votes cast was expected to be around of 2.7 million.

The winner of Sunday's primary will run in the presidential election next April where the Socialists hope to unseat Nicolas Sarkozy and put a Socialist back in the Elysee Palace for the first time in 17 years.

