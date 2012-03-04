Francois Hollande, Socialist Party candidate for the 2012 French presidential election, attends a meeting with women who support his candidacy at his campaign headquarters in Paris March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

LONDON Striding into London's Eurostar terminal on the campaign trail, French presidential hopeful Francois Hollande was mobbed like a pop star by Socialist Party fans and bystanders who jostled to get photos taken next to him.

French travelers whooped and waved as they spotted him from passing escalators and Hollande, known for his warmth and easy joviality, was clearly in his element as he stopped to greet old friends and chat with well-wishers.

Up at the podium a few hours later, with a scripted speech, the magnetism seemed to fade.

His voice is a monotone, while his raised eyebrows can give him a startled look and the way he jerks his fists about for emphasis may look contrived and distract from what he is saying, observers of his campaign say.

Engaging at street level and in private, Hollande seems to lose some of that natural advantage on stage compared to the fiery showmanship of Nicolas Sarkozy, the conservative president he hopes to oust in an April-May election.

"He got better at the end, but the start wasn't great. There were hundreds more people here when Sarkozy came in 2007," said Philippe Dewast, a French lawyer who moved his family to London 25 years ago, after Hollande addressed some 200 expatriate voters in a balloon-decked hall last week.

At King's College earlier on, the words "John has left" popped up on the screen broadcasting Hollande's lecture to an adjacent room as a student unplugged from the wireless Internet and walked out.

"I'd heard he is very stiff as a speaker so my expectations were low. I thought he was okay," said Petra Dolata, a professor of international politics in the audience.

"He lacks confidence when he speaks. He hesitates a lot. I didn't find him a very convincing speaker," said international politics student Odysseas Sclavounis, 20. But, he added, "I don't know if that matters when so many people dislike Sarkozy."

Indeed, a blazing campaign launch by Sarkozy last month only nipped a few points from Hollande's opinion poll lead -- and one survey on Sunday showed Sarkozy has already lost that brief bounce.

Hollande's long-winded, sometimes labored, style may even benefit him by marking a visible shift from Sarkozy's fist-in-glove manner, which grates on many on the left and right.

ARE TIMES CHANGING?

Hollande, a lifelong Socialist who led the party for a decade but never held a ministerial post, is well ahead in polls on a platform that would tax the rich more to invest in jobs and education. Sarkozy has just seven weeks to turn opinion around.

With his growling voice and powerful soundbites, Sarkozy is showing the same punch as in 2007, when he won power vowing full employment. But voters may be harder to seduce this time.

Although millions tune in to watch his TV appearances, two people in three disapprove of Sarkozy. Many say his at times schoolmasterly manner of explaining issues sounds pompous.

"He is a show-off. He gets on my nerves. And he promised all these things that never happened," said paper industry executive Lina Mascherin, 63, in Paris. "You can't trust a man who is constantly changing. We are not gullible in France."

Left-wing politicians agree Hollande is less adept on stage but say his self-confessed "Mr. Normal" image is a strong sell to centre-left voters who took a chance on Sarkozy in 2007 but grew disillusioned as flashy promises came to little.

In the Eurostar back to Paris, Hollande strolled into the buffet car, ordered a sandwich and struck up a conversation with reporters. Soon the carriage was packed with media, bystanders and a train manager whose tut-tutting about overcrowding was drowned out by the hoots of laughter Hollande was provoking.

"Hollande is never more at ease as when he is just hanging around chatting to people. It's when he's at his best and most natural," remarked a French TV reporter on the train.

SUBSTANCE VERSUS STYLE

His self-confidence growing as the election nears, Hollande performed ably in a fierce TV debate last month against a veteran conservative. Opinion polls put him anywhere up to 7 points ahead of Sarkozy for the April 22 first round and around 14 points ahead for a May 6 runoff.

With only one voter in five saying they are undecided for round two, analysts say Hollande's advantage may be big enough that even with a lackluster campaign, he can oust Sarkozy.

Sickly economic growth and jobless claims at a 12-year high may also mean voters pay more attention to substance than style.

While Sarkozy is unveiling ideas like welfare reforms and policy referendums a week at a time, Hollande recently added a late bombshell to his tax-and-spend program with a proposed 75 percent tax on annual earnings of over a million euros.

"I haven't decided yet who I'll vote for, but it won't be based on who is better on stage. I want to look carefully at what each candidate proposes and make my decision on May 6," said lawyer Dewast at the London campaign rally.

Dinner party chatter suggests many wealthy professionals are torn between voting for Sarkozy, whose personal style they dislike, and Hollande, who could inflict pain on high earners.

"We just moved back to Paris from London but we are very worried by Hollande," said a woman on the Eurostar whose husband is a high-flying banker. "Rather than trying to get people like us back to France, the left seems to want to drive us out. Some of it may be rhetoric but some might be real."

Others on the train were in rapture at the thought of the left winning the presidency after 17 years in opposition.

"I am voting Hollande for 10,000 reasons," said Georges, 55, who made his way to the candidate's carriage to shake his hand.

"Sarkozy represents a world which thinks only of money. I am all for somebody who wants to support the people and welfare."