PARIS French presidential favorite Francois Hollande on Wednesday dismissed a proposal by President Nicolas Sarkozy to squeeze more tax out of the country's biggest companies as a late act of contrition after five years in power.

The 57-year-old Socialist, who accuses Sarkozy of helping the rich with tax breaks at the expense of the needy, took to the airwaves to denounce the president's latest attention-grabbing campaign promise.

Sarkozy, who is battling Hollande to win a second term in an April-May election, announced the tax plan during a three-hour televised debate on Tuesday evening, along with a pledge to halve the annual influx of immigrants.

"It's dawned on Nicolas Sarkozy at the end of his mandate that some of the country's biggest firms - you mention Total - escaped paying tax," Hollande told radio station Europe 1. "It would have been a better idea to do it back in 2007."

He was responding to radio interviewers who highlighted that French companies quoted on the CAC-40 stock market index paid in the region of 8 percent profit tax last year in a country where the profit tax rate is supposed to be 33 percent.

Hollande's campaign chief Pierre Moscovici also said that Sarkozy, who is lagging Hollande in opinion polls, looked weak by proposing reforms as his term ends.

"Why would you do tomorrow what you didn't do yesterday?" he told reporters, adding nonetheless that the Socialists were not underestimating Sarkozy's power to bounce back.

The conservative Sarkozy trails his challenger in all polls ahead of the two-round election on April 22 and May 6. Hollande would be the first Socialist president in 17 years if he won.

HAND-WRINGING

The French election is shaping up as a clear two-horse race, as far-right and centrist candidates slip below 20 percent support. The two main rivals are intensifying their media appearances and trading barbs.

The first mutterings of real concern about Sarkozy's poll scores are surfacing in his camp, according to French media. Veteran Socialist Laurent Fabius looked smug during Tuesday's TV debate as he said the president's economic record was his "ball and chain".

Sarkozy proposed raising 2 to 3 billion euros ($2.6 to $3.9 billion) for state coffers by tightening profit tax loopholes for big companies listed on the CAC-40 stock index. He did not explain how the system would work.

Sarkozy was made to defend his economic and personal record at length during questioning by TV journalists who poked hard at past gaffes and awkward moments in the early months of his presidency, forcing him to explain his impulsive manner.

Hollande, who riposted during a two-hour radio show, scoffed that it was too late for hand-wringing and accused Sarkozy of indulging in "political self-justification".

Sarkozy lowered the tax burden on the rich after taking power in 2007. Accused of neglecting the less affluent, he has in recent weeks announced that he wants to raise VAT sales tax and ban bumper payoffs to corporate bosses.

Hollande has promised a tax reform that would include a drop in profit tax for small and mid-sized firms and a rise for the biggest, alongside higher rates of personal income tax, including a whopping 75 percent tax rate on annual income above 1 million euros.

That proposal is backed by 61 percent of voters, according to a poll on Friday, but has raised concerns that footballers, among others, could flee the country.

Hollande, himself an avid football follower, dismissed the charge. He noted, however, that recent speculation that soccer star David Beckham might move to a Paris club for a monthly wage of 800,000 euros highlighted the very excess he opposed.

"That's not market rates, it's madness," he said.

