A woman casts her vote at a polling station in the second round of the 2012 French presidential election in Villeurbanne May 6, 2012. Voting started in mainland France on Sunday in the runoff presidential elections. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

A street art shows former IMF head Dominique Strauss-Kahn portrayed as cartoon character Scrooge McDuck, flanked by two campaign posters of Socialist Party candidate Francois Hollande in Paris May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A man casts his ballot at a polling station in the second round of the 2012 French presidential election in Villeurbanne May 6, 2012. Voting started in mainland France on Sunday in the runoff presidential elections. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Voters queue to cast their ballots in the second-round vote of the 2012 French presidential elections in a polling station in Lyon May 6, 2012. Voting started in mainland France on Sunday in the runoff presidential elections. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Francois Hollande, Socialist Party candidate for the 2012 French presidential election, holds his ballot in the second round vote of the 2012 French presidential election at a polling station in Tulle, May 6, 2012. Voting started in mainland France on Sunday in the runoff presidential elections. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Nicolas Sarkozy (L), France's President and UMP party candidate for his re-election, and his wife Carla Bruni-Sarkozy prepare to cast their ballots in the second round of the 2012 French presidential elections at a polling station in Paris May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Michel Euler/Pool

Nicolas Sarkozy, France's President and UMP party candidate for his re-election, reacts from his car as he leaves after voting in the second round of the 2012 French presidential elections at a polling station in Paris May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Michel Euler/Pool

PARIS French leftist leader Jean-Luc Melenchon confirmed on Saturday he would challenge his far-right rival Marine Le Pen for a parliament seat attached to her home district, promising a showdown in the small northern town of Henin-Beaumont.

For Melenchon, challenging Le Pen in the working class town, where her National Front won 35 percent in round one of the presidential election, is a chance to remain politically relevant after he came fourth in the April vote.

"I am coming here because there is a battle which has a national significance and, if I may say so, an international one too because all eyes are upon us in Europe," Melenchon, leader of the Left Front, told supporters in Henin-Beaumont.

"In this battle two visions for solving the crisis will be confronted, so let's compare," he said. "Is the problem with the immigrants or is it with the bankers? For us, it's the bankers."

Le Pen dismissed Melenchon's bid as a "secondary phenomenon". "It's not too glorious to go running after cameras," she told Europe 1 radio.

Beating Le Pen in her political backyard would be tricky but not impossible for Melenchon, who scored under 12 percent there in the first round of the presidential race, versus 27 percent for Socialist president-elect Francois Hollande and 16 percent for outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy.

Opinion polls show left-wing parties are set to gain a majority of the 577 seats in the National Assembly during the legislative election, which is held in two rounds on June 10 and 17.

Pollsters CSA found the Socialists would take 32 percent in the first round while allied Greens would get four percent and the Left Front 10 percent. The UMP would garner 33 percent versus 12 percent for the National Front.

(Reporting By Pierre Savary; Additional reporting and writing by Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by Sophie Hares)