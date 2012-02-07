PARIS Presidential frontrunner Francois Hollande is promising to reform France's justice system if elected by getting rid of special courts for political leaders that judges say have come to symbolize the judiciary's lack of independence.

Tension between the judicial and executive branches of the French state have intensified under President Nicolas Sarkozy as

investigators complain of government meddling in sensitive cases and of politically motivated appointments of prosecutors.

After an appeal for reform by judicial investigators, the backbone of the civil and criminal inquiry system in France, Socialist leader Hollande has taken up their cause and pledged to give the judiciary veto power over presidential appointments.

At present, the president appoints all prosecutors and exerts indirect control over their work through the justice ministry, which sets sentencing guidelines. An independent commission of investigators only has the right to offer comment.

"The legal system has been weakened and impoverished, not to say lowered in our esteem. The institution is exhausted by constant reversals in the service of base politics," Hollande told a left-wing think tank Monday.

Hollande also vowed to abolish the Court of Justice of the Republic (CJR) -- a special body created in 1993 to probe and prosecute crimes by ministers in office -- as an example of an institution that was insufficiently independent and had members of parliament on its staff.

When International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde came under investigation on suspicion she had abused her power as finance minister, her previous role, the case went to the CJR, where it remains under investigation eight months on.

Normal courts should be allowed to prosecute ministers for criminal offences committed both before and while they are in office, Hollande said.

"We don't have enough of a culture of responsibility in politics," a senior court official told Reuters. "Ministers should not have immunity for criminal offences."

Investigating magistrates, who are appointed by their peers, say that meddling by prosecutors has hindered political corruption probes like the Bettencourt Affair, where a minister is suspected of accepting illegal donations from an heiress to the l'Oreal fortune for Sarkozy's 2007 election campaign.

Sarkozy and his allies have been under constant attack by investigating magistrates. A probe into a sprawling corruption case known as the "Karachi Affair" has snared two of his former aides.

"No, our legal system is not independent," two investigating magistrates wrote in an appeal for reforms published last week. "In this respect, this legal system is primitive ... Its archaic nature has worsened considerably in the past ten years."

(Reporting By Thierry Leveque, Nick Vinocur and Geert de Clercq, writing by Nick Vinocur; editing by Tim Pearce)