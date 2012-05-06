PARIS The first opinion poll for France's parliamentary election in June, conducted as France elected Socialist Francois Hollande as president in Sunday's runoff vote, put the left far in the lead with 44 percent of the vote.

The survey by Ifop gave the centre-right, grouping the UMP conservative party with centrist allies, 32 percent and the far-right National Front 18 percent, level with the score its leader Marine Le Pen won in April's first-round presidential vote.

The left's tally grouped the Socialist Party with far-left parties and Greens. It which would give Hollande a comfortable majority to push through policy changes providing the UMP keeps to its pledge not to strike a deal with the far-right.

In the 2007 election, the left won 36 percent and the centre-right won 45.6 percent.

