PARIS An opinion poll on Friday suggested French President Nicolas Sarkozy has cut his Socialist rival Francois Hollande's lead to just four percentage points ahead of Sunday's decisive second-round vote, the narrowest gap to date.

The daily survey by pollster Ifop-Fiducial had Hollande, who has led in the polls for months, losing one percentage point to stand at 52 percent of those intending to vote, while Sarkozy rose to 48.

Recent polls have shown the conservative incumbent steadily making up ground on his left-wing challenger in recent days, but put the gap between them at five points or more.

The Ifop-Fiducial poll was conducted between May 1 and 4 on a group of 1,225 registered voters.

