French Socialist Presidential election candidate Francois Hollande arrives to attend the Six Nations rugby union match between France and Ireland at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis near Paris February 11, 2012.

PARIS French Socialist Francois Hollande may be comfortably ahead in opinion polls for this year's presidential election, but he trails badly when it comes to sex appeal, according to a survey issued Monday.

Hollande leads incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy by as much as six points in polls of voter intentions for the first round of the election on April 22, and could double that lead in the May 6 runoff.

But when the pollster Harris asked respondents to name the sexiest candidate, he came last, scoring just 2 percent - and only 1 percent from women.

Hollande has slimmed down considerably and reworked his image for the election campaign, trying in part to shake off the nickname "Flamby" - a wobbly caramel dessert - given to him by fellow Socialist Arnaud Montebourg in 2003.

Sarkozy fares a little better, scoring 7 percent overall and slightly more from women.

Former prime minister Dominique de Villepin, best known abroad for his role as foreign minister in 2003 when France opposed the U.S.-led war in Iraq, is rated sexiest candidate by 22 percent of respondents - despite languishing at just 2 percent in voting intentions.

Communist candidate Nathalie Arthaud gets 9 percent of the votes for sexiest candidate, and far-right leader Marine Le Pen is level with Sarkozy on 7 percent.

The poll of 1029 people was carried out on Feb 9-10 for RTL radio.

