France's President and UMP party candidate for the 2012 French presidential elections Nicolas Sarkozy (L) arrives to attend an interview at the RTL radio station studios in Paris April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

France's President and UMP party candidate for the 2012 French presidential elections Nicolas Sarkozy leaves the RTL radio station studios in Paris April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS French President Nicolas Sarkozy is battling Socialist Francois Hollande ahead of a two-round presidential election starting on Sunday, with opinion polls giving the challenger a double-digit lead for a May 6 runoff.

Sarkozy moved briefly into the lead in polls for the first round on April 22 following his handling of a shooting drama in southwestern France in March, but he has slipped back again in more recent polls and the runoff gap has widened.

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen, hard leftist Jean-Luc Melenchon and centrist Francois Bayrou rank in third, fourth and fifth place for the April 22 first round between 10 candidates.

(Reporting By Vicky Buffery)