PARIS France's mainstream left and right-wing parties rejected a call by a centrist presidential candidate on Monday to look together at how to ensure the far right is represented in the election despite its possible failure to qualify.

National Front leader Marine Le Pen ranks third in opinion polls for the April-May election but is struggling to get the 500 mayoral signatures she needs to qualify as a candidate, a situation she says would not occur if signatures were anonymous.

Centrist Francois Bayrou, fourth-placed in polls for the April 22 first round, said on Monday her absence from the ballot could throw the result into question and called for a cross-party discussion on how to ensure fair representation of parties like the National Front.

"I am ready to talk about this with other political leaders, if they are willing, so that pluralism is taken seriously in France," Bayrou told RTL radio.

The opposition Socialist Party, whose candidate Francois Hollande is pegged to easily oust conservative President Nicolas Sarkozy from power, quashed Bayrou's suggestion, as did Sarkozy's UMP party.

"There is a law that calls for 500 mayoral signatures for the candidates," Hollande's spokesman Manuel Valls told Europe 1 radio. He said it was unthinkable that politicians should use "back-room deals" to resolve the problem.

Labor Minister Xavier Bertrand ruled out the idea of a discussion about the issue.

Hollande scores around 34 percent in polls for the first round, with Sarkozy at 26 percent and Le Pen at 16 percent. In a runoff, Hollande would beat Sarkozy by as many as 16 points.

Since Le Pen took over the reins of the National Front from her father in January 2011, the charismatic lawyer has softened its image and broadened its base beyond blue-collar workers, farmers and the older generation. But the party, despite its push for political legitimacy, is still stigmatized and many voters are wary of publicly admitting their support.

Le Pen saluted Bayrou's initiative but said she didn't need help. "I am not seeking to defend myself, but the thousands of French voters who would disappear from the presidential election," Le Pen told LCI television.

Last week, the National Front said it had received only 360 promises of backing from mayors and rejected speculation that it was bluffing by warning of a potential shortfall. Most mayors in France belong to the two main parties.

Party founder Jean-Marie Le Pen also struggled during his 2007 presidential bid with the threat of insufficient signatures, obtaining the necessary number at the last minute.

Prospective candidates have until March 16 to secure the necessary signatures. Le Pen has taken her case to France's highest court to challenge the rule on signatures, which dates from 1976, arguing that many officials would rather choose anonymously and are boycotting the process. The Constitutional Council is set to rule by February 22.

Her party's vice-president said last week that France's two biggest political parties were "muzzling democracy."

Pollsters believe that Sarkozy - whose longtime hardline stance on security and immigration is seen as aimed at National Front voters - would benefit from a potential absence of the far-right candidate on the ballot.

Greens leader Eva Joly, said rules should not be changed just for Le Pen. "If mayors are reluctant to give their signatures to Marine Le Pen, it's because her anti-Republican positions pose problems to mayors," Joly told reporters.

