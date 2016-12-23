UK PM May says hopes all parties stick to Paris climate agreement
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she hoped all countries involved in the Paris Climate Agreement would ensure it is implemented.
PARIS French utility Engie is preparing to pull out of a Turkish nuclear power project as it no longer fits with the group's strategy, Le Figaro newspaper reported on Friday.
Officials at Engie could not be immediately reached for comment on the report.
Engie is undergoing a restructuring that includes 15 billion euros ($15.72 billion) worth of asset sales - of which 41 percent have already been signed - and 22 billion euros of investments, as well as cost savings aimed to have a net cumulative impact of 1 billion euros on core earnings by 2018.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has instructed the Environmental Protection Agency to remove the climate change page from its website, two agency employees told Reuters, the latest move by the newly minted leadership to erase ex-President Barack Obama's climate change initiatives.
WASHINGTON/CHICAGO U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has moved since he took office last week to curb the flow of information from several government agencies involved in environmental issues, in actions that may have been designed to discourage dissenting views.