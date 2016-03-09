Wintry wolverine has cub in Belgium, beating climate-change odds
BRUSSELS The wolverine, a carnivore confined to colder climates since the last Ice Age, has re-established a tenuous foothold further south in a Belgian wildlife park.
PARIS - The French capital is holding flood simulation exercises to raise awareness about the risk of a massive deluge similar to the one that occurred in 1910 when the river Seine burst its banks.
The "Sequana 2016" drill is partly funded by the EU and will run for nearly two weeks. It will simulate rising water levels. The training exercise will test emergency services and aims to apply EU flood directives established in November 2013.
SYDNEY New Zealand's civil defense authorities lifted severe weather warnings on Friday after tropical Cyclone Cook moved off the country's South Island, but also cautioned that the effects of the storm would still be felt in some areas.