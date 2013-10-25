Queen Elizabeth marks St David's day with leek gifts
LONDON Britain's Queen Elizabeth handed out leeks on Friday to Welsh soldiers at Lucknow Barracks in the southwest English county of Wiltshire to mark St David's Day, which fell on Wednesday.
PARIS Popular delicacies in Asia but spurned by most in the West, grasshoppers, beetles and waterscorpions have crept on to the menu of a Parisian restaurant for the first time.
In the heart of the French capital, better known for its butter croissants and haute cuisine, Le Festin Nu, or Naked Feast, has just added to its menu dishes as remote as possible from the classics, with crunchy insects imported from Thailand.
More than 1,900 species of insect are eaten around the world, mainly in Africa and Asia, but people in the West generally turn their noses up at the likes of grasshoppers, termites and other crunchy fare.
Still, young French chef Elie Daviron has created a buzz on the Paris food scene with his grasshoppers on quail eggs, water scorpions on chicory or beetles with potatoes.
"I try to create a work of art around the insect," Daviron told Le Monde newspaper. "For me this is a kind of still life."
HAVANA Puffing on a cigar at Cuba's annual Habanos cigar festival, American aficionado Paul Segal said he would buy as many boxes of cigars as he could carry home in case U.S. President Donald Trump tightens regulations on visitors to the communist-run island again.
LONDON A garden made up of 2,100 beautiful handmade daffodils will be springing up overnight in the shadows of St Paul's Cathedral in London to mark the launch of a charity appeal for those living with terminal illness.