PARIS French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday telephoned Greece's new prime minister, Lucas Papademos, to urge him to respect and fully carry out all Greece's reform commitments, the French government said.

"The payment of the next tranche of aid cannot happen unless there is a decisive step in this direction," the Elysee Palace said in a statement.

In a follow-up bilateral conversation, Merkel and Sarkozy also "reaffirmed their total determination to defend the euro," the statement said.

