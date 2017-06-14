Exclusive: Fake online stores reveal gamblers' shadow banking system
LONDON A network of dummy online stores offering household goods has been used as a front for internet gambling payments, a Reuters examination has found.
PARIS U.S. internet giant Google should not be held liable for over one billion euros ($1.13 billion) in back taxes in France, an independent court advisor recommended to French judges, a court official said on Tuesday.
The court advisor said Google does not have "permanent establishment" or sufficient taxable presence to be left on the hook for 1.115 billion euros in back taxes, the official said.
Judges at a Paris administrative court are due to hand down a ruling in the case in the first half of July, the court official told Reuters.
Prosecutors opened a preliminary tax fraud investigation in 2015 and Google's Paris offices were raided by investigators in May 2016. The company has said it fully complies with the law.
Google (GOOGL.O), now part of Alphabet Inc, pays little tax in most European countries because it reports almost all revenues in low-tax Ireland.
LONDON Imagination Technologies, the British firm that lost 70 percent of its value after being ditched by its biggest customer Apple, put itself up for sale on Thursday in a disappointing end to a once-great European tech success story.
TOKYO The Nissan Motor Co Ltd and Renault SA alliance plan to launch driverless ride-hailing and ride-sharing services in coming years, as the automakers look beyond making and selling cars to survive an industry being quickly transformed by new services.