PARIS Fans of French rugby club Dax are celebrating the recovery of their website after a shutdown caused by a hacker who seemingly mistook it for an offshoot of the German stock market index, the DAX.

Supporters of Dax rugby club in southwestern France posted messages blaming the two-week interruption on a "spotty young Teuton" and welcomed the windfall of media publicity for their site, allezdax.com.

"Hacked but famous," one fan said in a post on the website. "If any anti-piracy software vendors want to team up, we're on for it, but German adolescents please stay away."

One site administrator told French media the German hackers had flooded it with insults in the belief that it was part of the DAX share market rather than the rugby fan club from Dax, a small French spa town of 20,000 people.

