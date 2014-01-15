BERLIN The economic reform plans unveiled by French President Francois Hollande on Tuesday are "courageous" measures that can help Europe emerge stronger from its financial and economic crisis, German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said.

Steinmeier, speaking in Berlin, said the public spending cuts and structural reforms announced by Hollande amounted to a "new direction" in French economic policy.

"What the French president presented yesterday is first of all courageous," Steinmeier said.

"When decisive measures like this are announced and politicians plan to implement them, then neighbors like us who had expectations, should be clear that they view them as the right way forward, and not just for France. These steps can also help Europe emerge from the debt crisis a little stronger."

