PARIS French President Francois Hollande said on Sunday that a planned 75 percent upper tax rate to be imposed on annual income above 1 million euros ($1.28 million) could be dropped after around two years in place.

"Once the economy has recovered it can be dropped," Hollande said in an interview with TF1 television, adding that his aim was for the recovery to take around two years.

