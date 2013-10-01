TOULOUSE, France Indonesia's state-owned carrier Garuda (GIAA.JK) has signed a deal for 35 ATR 72-600 aircraft for over $840 million, regional aircraft manufacturer ATR said in a statement on Tuesday.

Turboprop aircraft fly more slowly than jets, but their lower fuel consumption mean that they are increasingly popular in growth markets such as Southeast Asia and Latin America.

The deal concerns 25 firm orders and options for 10 additional planes said ATR, which will start delivering the 70-seat aircraft in November.

ATR is co-owned by European aerospace group EADS EAD.PA and Italy's Finmeccanica SIFI.MI. It competes for turboprop sales with Canada's Bombardier (BBDb.TO).

ATR's revenue rose 11 percent last year to $1.44 billion. Two-thirds of the 64 aircraft it delivered in 2012 were sold to emerging markets including Brazil, Indonesia and Russia.

The company is based in the south-western French city of Blagnac.

(Reporting by Julie Rimbert; Writing by Ingrid Melander; editing by David Evans)