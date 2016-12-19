WASHINGTON The International Monetary's Executive Board is expected to meet shortly to consider the negligence verdict issued against Managing Director Christine Lagarde by a French court, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said on Monday.

"The Executive Board has met on previous occasions to consider developments related to the legal proceedings in France," Rice said in a brief statement. "It is expected that the Board will meet again shortly to consider the most recent developments."

