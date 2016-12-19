Wall St. edges higher as earnings kick into high gear
Wall Street edged higher on Tuesday, led by technology and materials stocks, as the corporate earnings season kicked into high gear.
WASHINGTON The International Monetary's Executive Board is expected to meet shortly to consider the negligence verdict issued against Managing Director Christine Lagarde by a French court, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said on Monday.
"The Executive Board has met on previous occasions to consider developments related to the legal proceedings in France," Rice said in a brief statement. "It is expected that the Board will meet again shortly to consider the most recent developments."
WASHINGTON U.S. home resales fell more than expected in December as the supply of houses on the market dropped to levels last seen in 1999, which could have limited choice for buyers.
WASHINGTON The U.S. budget deficit is expected to dip in fiscal year 2017 but expand later in the decade, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said in a report on Tuesday that showed President Donald Trump inheriting a tricky long-term deficit picture.