Wall St. edges higher as earnings gather pace
U.S. stocks edged higher on Tuesday as investors assessed quarterly earnings, while seeking clarity on President Donald Trump's economic policies.
WASHINGTON The International Monetary Fund said on Monday its executive board reaffirmed its full confidence in Managing Director Christine Lagarde despite her conviction by a French court on a negligence charge.
"The Executive Board took all relevant factors into account in its discussions, including the Managing Director's outstanding leadership of the Fund and the wide respect and trust for her leadership globally," the executive board said in a statement. "In this context, the Executive Board reaffirms its full confidence in the Managing Director's ability to continue to effectively carry out her duties."
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Dan Grebler)
WASHINGTON U.S. home resales fell more than expected in December as the supply of houses on the market dropped to levels last seen in 1999, which could have limited choice for buyers.
WASHINGTON The U.S. budget deficit is expected to dip in fiscal year 2017 but expand later in the decade, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said in a report on Tuesday that showed President Donald Trump inheriting a tricky long-term deficit picture.