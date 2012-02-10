PARIS All Greece's political parties need to commit to the country's austerity plan so its European peers can move ahead with approving a second bailout, European Central Bank governing council member Christian Noyer said on Friday.

"All the political parties must enforce a restructuring plan which is reasonable, which is indispensable, and against which other countries are going to make a huge financial effort," he said on Europe 1 radio.

Greece's political leaders said on Thursday they had clinched a deal on economic reforms needed to secure a second bailout, but euro zone finance ministers demanded more measures before providing the aid.

Asked about prospects for the French economy, Noyer said: "We are not in a soft recession, we're in a flat (period) ... We already have signs that ...(growth) is going to take off again, or that it is about to take off."

