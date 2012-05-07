PARIS U.S. President Barack Obama has invited French president-elect Francois Hollande for bilateral talks in Washington this month before members of the NATO defense alliance meet for a summit, a close Hollande aide said on Monday.

Pierre Moscovici, Hollande's campaign director, said Obama had called Hollande on Sunday to congratulate him on his election victory and to invite France's president-elect to a meeting of G8 heads of state at Camp David on May 18-19.

That will be followed by a summit of leaders of the North Atlantic Treaty Alliance (NATO) in Chicago on May 20-21.

"He also proposed a bilateral meeting before that summit, in Washington," Moscovici told journalists in Paris.

Hollande, who beat incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy in an election on Sunday with 51.7 percent of votes, is due to be sworn in as French president on May 15.

The trip to Washington will follow shortly after Hollande's inauguration and his first trip abroad, to Berlin, where he will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

(Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by Jon Hemming)