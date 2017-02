A French pensioner holds CGT labour union flag during a demonstration in Paris, France, as protests continue against the labour reforms law in the country June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS France's labor ministry has invited the striking CGT union for talks next week, the union said on Thursday, in a sign that the government and protest leaders may be edging towards a compromise over a contested labor reform bill.

The government has offered to meet the CGT leadership on June 17, the union said in a statement addressed to members.

Labor ministry officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

