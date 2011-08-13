PARIS A majority of French people say they are worried about the level of France's public deficit, a poll showed Saturday, but the issue ranked only fourth among those to be addressed in coming months.

The IFOP poll showed 82 percent of respondents were worried about the deficit, which came into focus this week as President Nicolas Sarkozy's government sought to reassure markets about France's commitment to fiscal discipline.

With 50 percent of voters identifying the issue as a priority, it has gained in importance since the start of 2010, when just over a third ranked it among the issues to be dealt with ahead of next April's presidential election, IFOP said.

"This massive 14 point increase is obviously linked to the context of the poll and the abundant media coverage that has surrounded this subject," the pollster wrote in a statement.

France's debt, at around 85 percent of GDP this year, stands well above the euro zone's recommended 60 percent.

However, the issue lagged behind unemployment, health and education as priority issues among those polled. It shared a ranking with the fight against delinquency and increasing buying power.

The deficit shortfall focused minds in France this week after the downgrade of the United States' credit rating by Standard & Poor's fueled rumors that France, which has a AAA credit rating, could be next in line for a downgrade.

Sarkozy interrupted his holiday Wednesday to hold an emergency meeting with ministers about the economy. Finance Minister Francois Baron announced that new deficit-cutting measures would be announced in late August, earlier than planned.

Much of the political wrangling in France has centered on Sarkozy's proposal of a German-style debt break that would force future administrations to balance their books.

However, chances of the so-called "Golden Rule" -- requiring a three-fifths majority of votes in a combined session of parliament to pass -- being written into the constitution appear slim, with the Socialist Party refusing to back an amendment.

Francois Hollande, the most popular Socialist Party candidate, has accused Sarkozy of wanting to hand off the effects of a debt brake, which would only take effect in 2013, to late in the next presidential term. He has proposed implementing similar measures this year.

(Reporting by Nick Vinocur and Alexandria Sage; writing by Nick Vinocur; Editing by Janet Lawrence)