PARIS France will not impose a new round of austerity despite ratings agency Standard & Poor's warning on Monday it could downgrade the country by two notches from its triple-A rating.

In a television interview minutes after S&P said it had placed euro zone countries on review for a possible downgrade, Finance Minister Francois said the agency's move had not taken into account joint proposals made by French president Nicolas Sarkozy and Chancellor Angela Merkel earlier in the day.

"The problem is a problem of confidence (in the euro zone) ... We need more integration on a budgetary level," Baroin said on France 3 television. "We do not need a third austerity plan. We don't need additional measures. What we need is to reinforce the coordination of European policy."

Worries about a high deficit and French banks' exposure to troubled euro zone peripherals have drawn France into the firing line of the bloc's escalating crisis, despite fresh efforts by the center-right government to shore up public finances.

France's government has been rattled by months of talk that a downgrade could be in the cards, which could hit the country with up to 3 billion euros a year in extra interest payments if its rating is cut by one notch.

But unlike other euro zone AAA-rated countries, which could face a one-notch, downgrade, S&P said France could be hit harder.

"We could lower the long-term rating by up to two notches. Conversely, if the above concerns were mitigated by what we consider to be appropriate policy action, we could affirm the long-term rating at 'AAA'," S&P said.

In a joint statement following the S&P announcement, Sarkozy and Merkel said they were united in their determination to do everything necessary to secure the stability of the euro zone.

The two leaders said they took note of S&P's decision, but underlined that their joint proposals presented in Paris earlier on Monday would boost stability in the bloc.

"Germany and France affirm their conviction that the proposals presented today by both governments will strengthen fiscal and economic co-ordination in the euro zone, and in this way boost stability, competitiveness and growth."

Sarkozy and Merkel unveiled in Paris on Monday a master plan for imposing budget discipline across the euro zone, saying the EU's basic treaty will need to be changed in the search for a sweeping solution to its debt crisis.

S&P said budgetary measures announced by the government so far might be insufficient to meet next year's budget deficit target of 4.5 percent of GDP, should underlying economic growth in 2012 fall below French forecasts of 1 percent.

The ratings agency also cited "non-negligible downside risks" to France's forecasts of 2 percent GDP growth during 2013-16 and said it believed additional deficit-reducing measures would be required.

Baroin said the European Union summit to be held on Friday would be "decisive" as the 17 euro zone economies look to restore confidence in the markets.

He also said that France would not need to inject public money into its banks.

"Everything is being done to allow banks to maintain their irrigation of economic activity ... There will be no need for state support in raising banks' capital," Baroin said.

Baroin last month asked regulators to investigate an embarrassing "erroneous announcement" by Standard & Poor's downgrading France's triple-A credit rating, which the agency put down to a technical glitch emanating from a review of national banking systems.