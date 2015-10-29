PARIS The French government does not rule out selling shares in Renault (RENA.PA) in 2016 to bring its stake back down to 15.01 percent, Industry Minister Emmanuel Macron said in an interview with French financial daily Les Echos.

The French state increased its Renault stake to 19.7 percent in April, and Macron has said previously the government wants to go back to 15 percent but had not given a timetable before.

Asked about a possible sale of Renault stock by the state next year, Macron was quoted as saying, "It is a possibility, it has not been decided.

"When we will be in a situation to preserve our shareholder interest, we will do it. To return, as promised, to exactly the level we have before, namely 15.01 percent," Macron said, according to Les Echos.

The government had increased its Renault stake in order to secure double voting rights for longer-term investors.

Under legislation introduced by the Socialist government, long-term investors in French companies can acquire double voting rights, unless shareholders opt out of the so-called Florange law by a two-thirds majority.

By increasing its Renault holding ahead of the April shareholder meeting, the government managed to block the board's "one-share, one-vote" proposal, which amounted to a public put-down to Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn.

Macron also said the French government wants a deepening of the alliance between Renault and Nissan (7201.T).

"We need to define the modalities of this rapprochement, and that needs to be spelled out. This is an industrial and strategic issue, the shareholder issue will come at the right time," he added.

Sources told Reuters earlier this week that Nissan has drawn up proposals to exit Renault control by purchasing a larger stake in its French parent, amid an escalating power struggle between Ghosn and the French state.

