PARIS French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Wednesday the priority for the Group of 20 major industrialized and emerging economies was to find a way to restore growth in the world.

"We have a lot of work to do, preparing the G20 in Cannes and on this subject our priority is how to help the world find the path to growth," Sarkozy told reporters ahead of a meeting with President Barack Obama on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

