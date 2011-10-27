PARIS French President Nicolas Sarkozy will try to justify further belt-tightening measures to an already disgruntled electorate and explain the causes of the economic turmoil hitting France in a rare TV interview on Thursday.

Sarkozy, who is trailing Socialist rival Francois Hollande in opinion polls six months before a presidential election, will discuss the euro zone crisis plan agreed in Brussels and warn that French growth is set to fall short of targets next year, making adjustments necessary to the 2012 budget.

The government has already indicated it will bring its 2012 growth forecast of 1.75 percent closer to analyst estimates around 1 percent and will announce fresh cuts worth several billion euros, on top of 11 billion euros of cuts already in the 2012 budget.

Sarkozy's TV interview, one of just a handful he has given since coming to power in 2007, will set the tone for an election campaign set to be dominated by the economy as France struggles to return to healthy growth under his center-right rule.

In a new blow to Sarkozy after months of lackluster economic indicators, data on Wednesday showed French unemployment hit an 11-year high in September.

While the French feel a greater sense of solidarity with sickly euro peripherals like Greece, and are not up in arms like Germans over the cost to taxpayers of the euro crisis, Sarkozy is keen to tell the nation about the consequences for France of the bloc's crisis, an aide said this week.

Sarkozy last appeared on TV in February, when he was grilled by members of the public on a slew of issues.

CAMPAIGN STARTING

Sarkozy will not start formally campaigning until February, but Jean-Francois Cope, an aide who is presiding over the ruling UMP party's 2012 plans until then, said the euro zone debt crisis and global economics would be crucial themes.

"More than ever before, the global economy will be a subject for this campaign," Cope said in a briefing for foreign correspondents. "The French need us to shed some light on the road ahead. They need us to tell them the truth and tell them how we see things for the next five years."

Criticizing teaching of economics in France as being based too much on the clash of Marxist versus capitalist ideologies, Cope said the UMP would strive to foster a better understanding among French voters of current economic issues, to reduce the influence of hardliners on the left and far right.

Mainstream politicians were rattled this month when leftwinger Arnaud Montebourg stole the limelight in the Socialist primary with his stand against globalization and bank profligacy. Far-right leader Marine Le Pen is also seen winning some 10 percent of the vote next April with her push for more protectionism and for France to leave the euro.

Hollande's strong lead over Sarkozy in polls is bound to narrow as the election approaches, but a majority of people consistently tell pollsters they want a change of government.

The French are fed up with three years of economic gloom, and many resent Sarkozy's brash personal style and the fact he made tax revisions early in his term that favored the rich.

Sarkozy suffered a blow when the left won control of the Senate in September, for the first time in half a century, and his party is furious at the weeks of primetime media coverage the left garnered with its primary vote.

Even his successful leadership on the Libyan crisis, and his careful silence over the birth of his first child with his wife Carla Bruni have failed to lift his popularity ratings, which are mired just above 30 percent.

Stubbornly high unemployment, especially among youths, is one of voters' top concerns, along with weak purchasing power.

The latest rise in the jobless rate bodes badly for future spending, a key motor of French growth, and is a blight on Sarkozy's 2007 pledge to get more people into jobs, a promise that was quickly derailed by the global economic crisis.

Cope denied, however, that there was any possibility of a rival conservative running in Sarkozy's place.

"There is absolutely no doubt over his candidacy. He will be the candidate," Cope said. "The campaign has started."

(Editing by Tim Pearce)