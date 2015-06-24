PARIS The French parliament passed a law on Wednesday giving the state intelligence services more latitude to eavesdrop on the public, amid outrage over revelations that the United States spied on the last three French presidents.

Despite vocal opposition from civil rights groups, President Francois Hollande's government rushed the bill out earlier this year, after Islamist militant attacks that killed 17 people in January.

The law, which deputies in the lower house of parliament approved on Wednesday with a simple show of hands, waives the need for judicial warrants to use phone taps, cameras, hidden microphones, and other spying devices.

Instead of requiring a judge's approval, security officials can now order surveillance after advice by a newly created supervisory body specifically dedicated to such approvals.

In exceptional cases, surveillance agencies will be able to use so-called "IMSI Catcher" spy devices that record all types of phone, internet or text-messaging conversation in an area.

The Socialist government has defended the law as vital to counter-terrorism activities and denied it was a French variant of the U.S. Patriot Act passed in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the United States.

Lawmakers passed the law as France reacted angrily to revelations from transparency lobby group WikiLeaks that the U.S. National Security Agency had spied on the communications of Hollande, Nicolas Sarkozy and Jacques Chirac.

(Reporting by Emile Picy; Writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Larry King)