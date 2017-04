Paris shooting suspect, Salah Abdeslam, and suspected accomplice, Hamza Attou, are seen at a petrol station on a motorway between Paris and Brussels, in Trith-Saint-Leger, France in this still image taken from a November 14, 2015 video provided by BFMTV on January 11, 2016. ... REUTERS/BFMTV via Reuters TV

BRUSSELS French President Francois Hollande said France would request very soon the extradition of Salah Abdeslam, the most-wanted fugitive from November's Paris Attacks.

In a joint news conference with the Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel, Hollande said he had no doubt judicial authorities would request extradition very soon.

"Salah Abdeslam was directly involved in preparing the organization and perpetration of these attacks," Hollande said.

(Reporting by Julia Fioretti, editing by Barbara Lewis)