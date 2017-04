PARIS The suspected female accomplice of Islamists behind attacks in Paris left France last week and traveled to Syria via Turkey, a source familiar with the situation said on Saturday.

French police are searching for 26-year-old Hayat Boumeddiene, believed to be the partner of a man who killed a police woman and four people at a Jewish supermarket on Friday.

