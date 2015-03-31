PARIS Three men have been arrested as part of an investigation into the Paris attacks in January in which 17 people were killed, the Paris prosecutors' office said on Tuesday.

The men are linked to Amedy Coulibaly, one of the three Islamist militant gunmen who perpetrated the attacks, an official in the prosecutor's office said.

Coulibaly killed a police officer in the Paris suburb of Montrouge and four people in a Jewish supermarket.

Since the attacks at the start of the year, seven men aged 22 to 33 have been detained and placed under formal investigation as part of a legal process opened by prosecutors on Jan. 20.

Investigators have to date made more progress on the Coulibaly angle than that of the two other perpetrators - the Kouachi brothers, who carried out the attack at the offices of French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo on Jan. 7, killing 12.

