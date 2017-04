Police at the scene of a security operation in the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek in Brussels, Belgium, March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS Blasts have been heard in the Molenbeek district of Brussels where police have arrested the most wanted fugitive from November's Paris attacks, Belgian media reported on Friday.

Public state broadcaster RTBF, showed footage of smoke and said an explosion had been heard, but its exact nature was not clear.

RTL and l'Echo also reported two explosions.

(Reporting by Barbara Lewis and Julia Fioretti)