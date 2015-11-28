Mounted French Republican Guards patrol under the Eiffel Tower as the French capital remains under a high security alert following recent fatal shootings and ahead of the World Climate Conference 2015 (COP21), in Paris, France, November 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

STRASBOURG, France Nearly 1,000 people have been denied entry to France since the government tightened border controls under a state of emergency following the Nov. 13 attacks, the interior minister said on Saturday.

Under the three-month state of emergency, public demonstrations have been banned, police have greater powers of search and surveillance while border checks have been boosted.

"Since we brought back border controls, nearly 1,000 people have been denied entry to the national territory because of the risk they represented," Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said in a speech in Strasbourg.

He said 4,000 individuals had been questioned at 285 border control points following the attacks in Paris that killed 130 people and were claimed by Islamic State.

He said since the state of emergency started, French police have searched 2,000 houses, detained 212 people for questioning, started 250 judicial procedures and put 312 people under house arrest. Police have also confiscated 318 weapons, including 31 military-grade arms.

