BRUSSELS Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel said on Wednesday that the country would remain on Level Three alert, its second-highest state of security readiness, after a shootout on Tuesday during a raid linked to the Paris attacks.

"We should bear in mind that Level Three is not a normal level of threat," Michel told a news conference. Belgian capital Brussels was put on the maximum Level Four for almost a week, with some public spaces locked down, after the Nov. 13 Islamist attacks in Paris that killed 130 people.

He called on people to remain calm and assured them the security services were working to contain any threats.

Belgian authorities earlier identified a gunman killed in the raid as a 35-year-old Algerian and said police found an Islamic State flag at the scene and detained two other suspects elsewhere.

