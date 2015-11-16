Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, speaks at the Fortune's Most Powerful Women's Summit in Washington October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett is not selling any securities from his portfolio as a result of Friday's attacks in Paris, CNBC said on Monday.

Buffett's remarks were reported by CNBC anchor Rebecca Quick, who spoke with him after Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway posted its quarterly filing of securities ownership with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission earlier on Monday.

Among other moves in its portfolio, Berkshire had cut stakes in Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) and Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) to raise cash for its pending purchase of Precision Castparts Corp. (PCP.N), Buffett told CNBC.

(Reporting By Dan Burns; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)