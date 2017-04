PARIS A policewoman shot in southern Paris on Thursday has died from her injuries, a police source and a judicial source said.

The police officer and a traffic agent were seriously wounded after at least one man shot at them before fleeing in a car.

It is unclear at this stage whether there is any link to Wednesday's killings at the Charlie Hebdo magazine, the sources said.

(Reporting By Emmanuel Jarry; writing by John Irish; editing by Andrew Callus)