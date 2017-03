People watch as a news ticker updates people with the news of the shooting attacks in Paris, in Times Square in the Manhattan borough of New York November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

NEW YORK New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Friday the city was on constant alert and ready for any potential attacks that may follow what U.S. security officials believe was a series of coordinated attacks on the French capital.

"Every time we see an attack like this it is a reminder to be prepared to be vigilant,” de Blasio told ABC 7 television.

(Reporting By Frank McGurty; Editing by Chris Reese)