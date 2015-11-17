BRUSSELS European Economics Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said on Tuesday the EU executive could offer France leeway on its budget to take into account security priorities in the wake of the Paris attacks.

President Francois Hollande on Monday pledged to spare no expense to reinforce and equip its security and law enforcement forces to fight terrorism, even though that would take the budget deficit beyond European limits.

"One thing that is clear in the current circumstances is that in this terrible moment the protection of citizens, the security of citizens in France and Europe is the absolute priority," Moscovici, a former French finance minister, told a news conference dealing with the review of all EU state budgets.

He said EU budget rules had flexibility to allow for states to respond to "unexpected circumstances" but that the EU would reassess the French budget in light of new spending -- though there had so far been no effect on the 2016 budget.

"We will reevaluate all possible budgetary expenses of these new developments," Moscovici said, "It is too early to say how they will impact France's budgetary trajectory."

European vice president for the euro Valdis Dombrovskis told the same news conference that France had room for maneuver within the EU budget rules.

