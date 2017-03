PARIS People are being held hostage at the Bataclan concert hall in central Paris after several shots were fired, French news channel BFM TV reported on Friday.

Shooting at the Bataclan began one hour into the concert of a California rock group called Eagles of Death Metal, BFM TV said, adding that one or two people came in and began shooting in the air.

(Reporting by Paris Newsroom; writing by Michel Rose; Editing by Ingrid Melander)