A member of French judicial police inspects the apartment raided by French Police special forces earlier in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, November 18, 2015 during an operation to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French capital. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS The body of a woman found in the debris after a police raid on a building in the suburb of St. Denis outside Paris has been identified as Hasna Aitboulahcen, the Paris' prosecutor said on Friday.

Her body was one of three found at the scene after police fought a gunbattle on Wednesday, where the alleged mastermind of last week's Paris attacks was holed up and eventually killed.

